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Panic grips Poland's Krakow after mass shooting leaves 5 dead and more than 10 injured The secret to clearer skin starts with these 3 blackhead-fighting ingredients Prince William to attend 14th Tusk Conservation Awards celebrating Africa's wildlife protectors U.S. CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate to curb weapons shipments to Iran Pakistan government unveils new auto policy, promises cheaper cars and EV incentives Chappell Roan's new pet gecko Dot sparks buzz among fans 12 farmers receive tractors under Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme Pakistan, Sudan agree to visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visits Lahore's King Edward Medical University US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Panic grips Poland's Krakow after mass shooting leaves 5 dead and more than 10 injured The secret to clearer skin starts with these 3 blackhead-fighting ingredients Prince William to attend 14th Tusk Conservation Awards celebrating Africa's wildlife protectors U.S. CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate to curb weapons shipments to Iran Pakistan government unveils new auto policy, promises cheaper cars and EV incentives Chappell Roan's new pet gecko Dot sparks buzz among fans 12 farmers receive tractors under Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme Pakistan, Sudan agree to visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visits Lahore's King Edward Medical University US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

The secret to clearer skin starts with these 3 blackhead-fighting ingredients

Experts also caution against relying on pore vacuum devices.

Web Desk November 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
According to skincare experts, three ingredients may help manage blackheads and improve skin texture.

Blackheads can be frustrating, especially when they appear on the nose, chin and other visible areas of the face.


But getting rid of them does not necessarily require expensive beauty products. Dermatologists say certain skincare ingredients can help unclog pores, reduce excess oil and keep skin clearer when used correctly.


Blackheads develop when excess oil (sebum) and dead skin cells accumulate inside hair follicles, blocking the pores. Unlike whiteheads, blackheads remain open at the skin's surface.


Their dark appearance is caused by oxidation, a chemical reaction that occurs when the material inside the clogged pore is exposed to air.


According to skincare experts, three ingredients may help manage blackheads and improve skin texture. Salicylic acid works by exfoliating dead skin cells and penetrating oil-filled pores, helping remove buildup.


Beginners can start by using it once or twice a week, depending on their skin's tolerance. Tretinoin, a topical retinoid, helps regulate skin cell turnover and prevent pores from becoming clogged.


However, it should only be used under a dermatologist's guidance because it can cause irritation and is not suitable for everyone.


Azelaic acid may also help reduce acne, clogged pores and dark spots, making it a useful option for people dealing with multiple skin concerns.


Experts also caution against relying on pore vacuum devices, pore strips and forcefully squeezing blackheads. These methods can irritate the skin and potentially cause damage.


Instead, following a consistent skincare routine, choosing suitable products and consulting a dermatologist when the problem persists can help maintain healthier-looking skin.

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