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U.S. CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate to curb weapons shipments to Iran Pakistan government unveils new auto policy, promises cheaper cars and EV incentives Chappell Roan's new pet gecko Dot sparks buzz among fans 12 farmers receive tractors under Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme Pakistan, Sudan agree to visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visits Lahore's King Edward Medical University "My heart is shattered into a million pieces" Mawra Hocane heartbroken over Ronaldo's retirement US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan U.S. CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate to curb weapons shipments to Iran Pakistan government unveils new auto policy, promises cheaper cars and EV incentives Chappell Roan's new pet gecko Dot sparks buzz among fans 12 farmers receive tractors under Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme Pakistan, Sudan agree to visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visits Lahore's King Edward Medical University "My heart is shattered into a million pieces" Mawra Hocane heartbroken over Ronaldo's retirement US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

U.S. CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate to curb weapons shipments to Iran

IRGC further warned that any attack against Iran would trigger a response.

Web Desk November 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Task Force Iron Gate has been established in Tampa, Florida.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the establishment of Task Force Iron Gate to prevent the overland transfer of weapons and other prohibited materials into Iran, marking a new step in Washington’s efforts to restrict the country’s military supply routes.


According to CENTCOM, the task force will focus on stopping the transportation of advanced weapons systems and other prohibited goods. Approximately 20 U.S. civilian and military personnel will be part of the initiative.


Task Force Iron Gate has been established in Tampa, Florida. CENTCOM said the initiative is expected to further strengthen the effectiveness of the ongoing maritime blockade.


Adm. Brad Cooper said the task force's establishment would reinforce the success of the maritime blockade, adding another layer to U.S. efforts to restrict the movement of military supplies.


Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a defiant response to the growing U.S. pressure, warning that it would not be intimidated by its adversaries.


The IRGC said it would continue developing its missile capabilities and manufacturing advanced weapons using underground production facilities. It also warned that any location posing a threat to Iran would be targeted.


IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebi said Iran would continue its missile production program despite external pressure.


He added that the country could maintain the production of advanced weapons through its underground manufacturing capabilities.


The IRGC further warned that any attack against Iran would trigger a response that could leave its adversaries struggling to recover for years.


The statements come as Washington continues its efforts to restrict Iran's military supply routes, while Tehran maintains that its weapons development program will continue despite mounting pressure.

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