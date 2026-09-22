Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch

Vivienne’s latest step marks a different kind of entertainment story for the Jolie-Pitt fans.

LOS ANGELES: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie, is making a quiet but attention-grabbing move into the business world, selling her original artwork at a local street fair in Los Angeles.





The young artist appeared at the event with a pop-up stall called “The Tulip Fields,” where she displayed and sold her handmade creations, including drawings, prints, stickers and birthday cards. Some items were priced between $10 and $25, giving fans a glimpse into her growing creative venture.

The appearance quickly sparked interest among fans of the Jolie-Pitt family, as Vivienne has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite growing up as the daughter of two major Hollywood stars.





Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed several of Vivienne’s artworks, including hand-drawn images of a gray mouse with a pink heart and another mouse in a ballerina pose.

Vivienne was not alone during the pop-up. Her twin brother, Knox, was seen helping her set up the stall and taking photographs of the event, offering support as she introduced her artwork to customers.





The small business move also comes after Jolie recently opened up about her approach to parenting. The actress said parents should try not to interfere too much in their children’s lives as they grow into their own identities.





“One of the most important things,” Jolie said, is “to basically not get in their way.”





Vivienne’s latest step marks a different kind of entertainment story for the Jolie-Pitt fans. Rather than appearing on a movie set or in front of Hollywood cameras, she is building a creative path through her own artwork and direct interaction with customers.





For fans following the Jolie family, Vivienne’s small Los Angeles art stall could be the beginning of a new chapter, one centered less on Hollywood fame and more on her own artistic voice.