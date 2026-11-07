Prince William to attend 14th Tusk Conservation Awards celebrating Africa's wildlife protectors

61 winners have received more than £2 million in grants for their organizations.

The Prince of Wales will attend the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Prince William is set to recognize conservationists working to protect Africa's wildlife and natural heritage as he prepares to attend the 14th annual Tusk Conservation Awards next week.





The Prince of Wales will attend the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, where leading conservationists will be honored for their efforts to protect endangered wildlife, preserve natural habitats and support communities living alongside wildlife.





William, who serves as the royal patron of Tusk, has maintained a long-standing relationship with the conservation charity. He helped launch the awards in 2013 to recognize people making significant contributions to wildlife protection across Africa.





Over the past 13 years, the awards have recognized conservationists whose dedication, expertise and leadership have helped protect Africa's biodiversity and strengthen conservation efforts across the continent.





Since the awards were established, 61 winners have received more than £2 million in grants for their organizations. The funding has helped expand conservation projects and improve protection for more than 60 wildlife species across 23 countries.





The awards continue to highlight the work of individuals and organizations committed to preserving Africa's natural heritage for future generations.