Ali Fazal turned down the offer to star in The Night Manager Hindi remake

One of the most anticipated Hindi remakes in recent memory is The Night Manager, and it has been claimed that Hrithik Roshan will play the lead role.

While there were early claims that Hrithik Roshan had left the film, there were soon other reports that Aditya Roy Kapur had been added.

But did you know that Ali Fazal was contacted for the role before the Malang star.

Aditya Roy Kapur will play the lead role in the Hindi version, according to recent news sources, but Ali Fazal was the original choice for the part before he became too busy with professional commitments. Ali has a busy schedule and was forced to decline the assignment due to his shooting obligations for his Hollywood picture starring Gerard Butler and season 3 of Mirzapur.

A source close to the actor confirmed this adding, “Ali was approached soon after Hrithik couldn’t do the project. The team was figuring out the perfect schedule to ensure the project starts on time – however, it was getting stuck between dates. Ali was already committed to do Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and then also season 3 of Mirzapur and hence owing to these issues, he eventually had to let go of The Night Manager remake.”

Readers are likely aware that a remake of The Night Manager has been in the works for the past few years. However, it first experienced an unanticipated delay due to the pandemic, and then the remake was further delayed as a result of rumours that Hrithik Roshan would no longer be working on it. It is unclear when the casting will put on floors now that it is in place.

Regarding Ali, though, it’s interesting to note that Khufiya will perceive him as an intelligence officer. The actor will shortly begin filming for the intense action drama Kandahar.