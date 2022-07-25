Advertisement
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in yellow, See photos

Articles
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in yellow, See photos

  • Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.
  • Take a look at some recent photos of Alia that she shared on her Instagram account.
  • The viral pictures is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Alia Bhatt her millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures with her friends. Take a look at some recent captivating photos of Alia that she recently shared on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, “It’s DARLINGS day Trailer out very very very soooooooons.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish. The actress, who loves the yellow color that enables her personality to shine through, picked out a mustard yellow dress.

The actress has managed to give us pure goals by looking stunning every time she wears something different. The viral pictures is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

