 Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora makes appearance at star-studded

Popular couples in Bollywood is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The couple is head over heels in love with each other.

The couple flew to Delhi, where Arjun walked the runway.

Advertisement

One of the most popular couples in Bollywood is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. They are very open about how they feel about each other and rarely hold back from posting about it on social media. The couple is head over heels in love with each other, and their mushy romance can be seen all over town. Recently, the couple flew to Delhi, where Arjun walked the runway at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 and where his girlfriend was a guest. She also posted a video of Arjun’s walk down the runway on her Instagram Stories with the words “Hey handsome” and a few heart emojis.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

Advertisement

Now, Arjun and Malaika came back from Delhi to Mumbai in everyday clothes at the Mumbai airport. In the picture, the actor from Ek Villain Returns is wearing a grey slouchy sweatshirt and black pants. He wore ankle-length shoes with it. On the other hand, Malaika can be seen wearing a blue cropped shirt and a pair of sweatpants. The diva added a black cap to finish off her look. Malaika also walked the runway at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 not too long ago. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who are a pair of designers, used her as a show-stopper.

Arjun and Malaika recently made a big appearance at a star-studded party for the Russo brothers. The party was hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and other famous people there included Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Kiran Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor,

Malaika took a plane to Paris to celebrate the 37th birthday of the Ishaqzaade actor. Malaika wrote a sweet birthday message to Arjun on Instagram for his birthday. She said, “Make a wish, my love. May all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor.” Arjun and Malaika have been together for a while.