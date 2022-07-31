Arjun Kapoor Gives Malaika Arora A flying kiss on the runway

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making headlines.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making a lot of public appearances lately. Malaika was front and centre on Saturday as the star walked the runway at FDCI India Couture Week 2022.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor was the star of designer Kunal Rawal’s fashion show. The actor, who was just in the movie Ek Villain Returns, which came out on July 29, shared a sweet moment with Malaika Arora as he walked down the runway. The judge from the reality TV show was in the front row when Arjun blew her a kiss. Several videos were taken of their special moment and shared on social media by paparazzi and fan pages.

At FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi, Malaika Arora was seen cheering on Arjun as he walked down the runway. As the actor walked up the ramp, she couldn’t stop cheering for him. Before photographers could see Arjun posing on the runway, the actor not only acknowledged Malaika, who was sitting in the front row, but also gave her a flying kiss as she took a picture of him on her phone. She posted a video of Arjun walking down the runway on Instagram Stories with the caption “Hey, handsome.” Arjun wore a black sherwani, and Malaika wore a jacket in the style of a bandhgala with a crop top and a skirt.

People on social media had a lot to say about Arjun and Malaika’s romantic actions. A fan wrote, “Supporting each other is love” on a video of them that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. Someone else said, “This couple is above and beyond.” Someone else said, “Couple goals.” Fans also noticed how excited Malaika was at the fashion show. One fan wrote: “Aww, the way Malaika is looking at him,” Mohit Marwah, who is an actor and is Arjun’s cousin, was there with his wife, Antara Motiwala.