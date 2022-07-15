Ranbir Kapoor says that Shamshera is the toughest movies he has done

Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor’s forthcoming movie, is getting ready for release.

Ranbir stated that the entire process was difficult both physically and mentally.

The toughest movie he has ever made, he added.

Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian general named Shudh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe (played by Sanjay Dutt). It tells the tale of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a slave who later rose to leadership and became a legend among his people. He battles for the liberty and honour of his tribe.

In an interview, Ranbir said, “I think physical transformation has just become an occupational hazard now. It is a visual medium. Especially if you do films of this nature where you are playing quintessential hero, you have to look physically fit. Having said that, this is a period 1800 film, so there was a particular body shape and presentation that Karan very clearly wanted from this part.”

He added, “Apart from that, it has definitely been the toughest film of my career. It was tough physically and mentally while playing two characters and trying to match Karan’s imagination and his vision of them. He was so clear of how he wanted both these characters portrayed and that was really hard for me because it is not something that naturally comes to me. It is something way out of my lane. I had a lot of help from Karan, from hair and makeup teams and from the cast and crew. I think we have really managed to make both characters very distinct and very engaging. You will feel for both the characters, you will have empathy for them and you will also cheer for them.”

Aditya Chopra is the film’s producer, and Karan Malhotra is the director. On July 22, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.