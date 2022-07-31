Ratna Pathak Shah lands in trouble for her ‘Karwa Chauth’ remarks

Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms a source
Actress Ratna Pathak Shah, known for the film Kapoor & Sons, has drawn criticism for recent remarks she made on a Hindu festival. This trollery is a result of the actress’ recent comments criticising the idea of “Karwa Chauth.” Claiming that India is becoming a “very conservative country.”
The Golmaal 3 actress recently spoke with an entertainment portal about how women in the 21st century continue to practise ancient customs like Karwa Chauth, a Hindu rite in which the woman fasts in order to pray for her husband’s long life.
While Ratna acknowledged that last year was the first time she had been questioned about whether she would fast for her husband, she also said that India is evolving into a “conservative society” and that one of the first things it does is “crack down on its women”—much like Saudi Arabia.
Ratna Pathak Shah’s words have upset online users, who have criticised her on social media for disparaging women who observe the Karwa Chauth fast and comparing Saudi Arabia to a traditional society.
