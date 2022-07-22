Salman Khan applies for gun license for his personal security

Bhai has requested a weapons licence from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office for personal security.

Due to recent threat letters the actor received, he is making sure to increase his personal protection.

The actor went to South Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, a famous actor from Bollywood, has requested a weapons licence from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office for personal security. Due to recent threat letters the actor received, he is making sure to increase his personal protection.

Also Read Ashneer Grover recalls negotiating with Salman Khan for endorsement deal Ashneer Grover is a former co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech...

An official update from ANI Twitter handle read, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

The actor went to South Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office earlier in the day.

Also Read Salman Khan reveals his salary for upcoming Big Boss season Salman has revealed his salary for the next Big Boss season. He...

He and his father Salim Khan got a death threat letter last month, stating that they will suffer the same fate as the murdered Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala. Since then, Salman’s security has been boosted.