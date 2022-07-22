Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan applies for gun license for his personal security

Salman Khan applies for gun license for his personal security

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan applies for gun license for his personal security

Salman Khan files restraining order against his Panvel neighbour

Advertisement
  • Bhai has requested a weapons licence from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office for personal security.
  • Due to recent threat letters the actor received, he is making sure to increase his personal protection.
  • The actor went to South Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office earlier in the day.
Advertisement

Salman Khan, a famous actor from Bollywood, has requested a weapons licence from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office for personal security. Due to recent threat letters the actor received, he is making sure to increase his personal protection.

Also Read

Ashneer Grover recalls negotiating with Salman Khan for endorsement deal
Ashneer Grover recalls negotiating with Salman Khan for endorsement deal

Ashneer Grover is a former co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech...

An official update from ANI Twitter handle read, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police”

Advertisement

The actor went to South Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office earlier in the day.

Also Read

Salman Khan reveals his salary for upcoming Big Boss season
Salman Khan reveals his salary for upcoming Big Boss season

Salman has revealed his salary for the next Big Boss season. He...


He and his father Salim Khan got a death threat letter last month, stating that they will suffer the same fate as the murdered Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala. Since then, Salman’s security has been boosted.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story