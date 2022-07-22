Salman Khan applies for gun license for his personal security

Ashneer Grover recalls negotiating with Salman Khan for endorsement deal
Salman Khan, a famous actor from Bollywood, has requested a weapons licence from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office for personal security. Due to recent threat letters the actor received, he is making sure to increase his personal protection.
An official update from ANI Twitter handle read, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police”
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
The actor went to South Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office earlier in the day.
