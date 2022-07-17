Ashneer Grover is a former co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech company BharatPe.

He became a household name after his stint in Shark Tank India, where he was one of the investors, generally called sharks.

He narrated an incident to do with none other than the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read Lawrence Bishnoi admits on planning to kill Salman Khan with a gun Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has admitted to purchasing a gun. He wanted...

Ashneer Grover is a businessman and was once the managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, which he helped to start. Ashneer became well-known after he was on Shark Tank India. On the show, investors are called “sharks,” and Ashneer was one of them. The former head of BharatPe told a story about Salman Khan, who is known as the “King of Bollywood.” Ashneer told the story of a time in 2019 when he asked Salman Khan to be the brand ambassador for his fintech company, which was just starting to grow.

Also Read Salman Khan reveals his salary for upcoming Big Boss season Salman has revealed his salary for the next Big Boss season. He...

In front of students at Lovely Professional University, Ashneer recounted a humorous but informative story involving Salman Khan. He began by stating that every company that includes the exchange of money is a business of trust. He had to manage the whole firm with just around Rs. 100 crore in his bank account. He considered making Salman Khan his brand ambassador in order to acquire the confidence of potential users and consumers. When asked about Salman Khan’s endorsement money, his manager said that it was Rs. 7.5 crore. Ashneer calculated that, in addition to the endorsement price, he would have to pay for commercial production, publicity, and other expenses. Given his financial limits, he lobbied as hard as he could to have Salman serve as his company’s ambassador. After many rounds of negotiating, they settled on a price of Rs. 4.5 crore. Ashneer further said that because of the manner he bargained, the manager once questioned him if he had come to buy veggies. Ashneer insisted on informing the management that he didn’t have the money.

Last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim with Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Farhad Samji in 2022. The film stars Telugu and Bollywood stars. After his project with Farhad Samji, he’ll be in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Advertisement