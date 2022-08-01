Alia Bhatt on shooting action sequences in ‘Heart of Stone’

In her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt was open about filming action scenes while pregnant.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor admitted that portraying a pregnant woman in an action movie was “quite a struggle.”

Due to the “many layers” she had to “handle with.”

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie,” the actor told the outlet.

“But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me,” she added.

“It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Bhatt continued while adding that the team took good care of her especially when she felt homesick in London.

The Bollywood diva further gushed on her co-stars in the film, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, saying, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper.”

“I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” Bhatt shared.

The 29-year-old celebrity recently wed Ranbir Kapoor in a small ceremony in Mumbai and made her pregnancy known last month.