Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt on shooting action sequences in ‘Heart of Stone’

Alia Bhatt on shooting action sequences in ‘Heart of Stone’

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt on shooting action sequences in ‘Heart of Stone’

Alia Bhatt on shooting action sequences in ‘Heart of Stone’

Advertisement
  • In her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt was open about filming action scenes while pregnant.
  • The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor admitted that portraying a pregnant woman in an action movie was “quite a struggle.”
  • Due to the “many layers” she had to “handle with.”
Advertisement

In her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt was open about filming action scenes while pregnant. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor admitted that portraying a pregnant woman in an action movie was “quite a struggle.” Due to the “many layers” she had to “handle with.”

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie,” the actor told the outlet.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh wraps up his movie, Alia Bhatt joins via video call
Ranveer Singh wraps up his movie, Alia Bhatt joins via video call

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt wrap up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem...

“But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me,” she added.

“It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Bhatt continued while adding that the team took good care of her especially when she felt homesick in London.

The Bollywood diva further gushed on her co-stars in the film, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, saying, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Alia Bhatt joins the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on a video call
Alia Bhatt joins the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on a video call

Alia Bhatt, who were together in Gully Boy, are back together again....

“I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” Bhatt shared.

The 29-year-old celebrity recently wed Ranbir Kapoor in a small ceremony in Mumbai and made her pregnancy known last month.

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story