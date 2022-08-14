Advertisement
Date of Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ release announced

Articles
  • The premiere date of the hit show Delhi Crime has been announced by Netflix.
  • It is a murder-mystery anthology series based on the gang rape case that occurred in 2012
  • The second season brings another wave of horrible killings, which the Delhi police must solve while facing the mounting anxieties of the general public.
Following gaining tremendous fame after the first season, the show returns with the second season.

Cast:

  • Shefali Shah
  • Rasika Dugal
  • Rajesh Tailang
  • Adil Hussain
  • Anurag Arora
  • Yashaswini Dayama
  • Sidharth Bhardwaj
  • Gopal Dutt
  • Denzil Smith
  • Tillotama Shome
  • Jatin Goswami
  • Vyom Yadav
  • Ankit Sharma
Release Date:

Created by Richie Mehta, the new season will premiere on August 26, on Netflix.

Check out the Trailer:

