Date of Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ release announced

The premiere date of the hit show Delhi Crime has been announced by Netflix.

It is a murder-mystery anthology series based on the gang rape case that occurred in 2012

The second season brings another wave of horrible killings, which the Delhi police must solve while facing the mounting anxieties of the general public.

Following gaining tremendous fame after the first season, the show returns with the second season.

Cast:

Shefali Shah

Rasika Dugal

Adil Hussain

Anurag Arora

Yashaswini Dayama

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Gopal Dutt

Tillotama Shome

Jatin Goswami

Vyom Yadav

Ankit Sharma

Release Date:

Created by Richie Mehta, the new season will premiere on August 26, on Netflix.

Check out the Trailer:

