Filmmaker Onir reveals he was offered to direct ‘Chameli’

The autobiography of filmmaker Onir, titled “I am Onir & I Am Gay,” was just published.

He admitted in one of the autobiography’s chapters that he turned down an invitation to helm the 2003 Kareena Kapoor Khan movie “Chameli.”

Anant shot a portion of the movie, and Onir volunteered to finish the rest.

After director Anant Balani passed away, Onir said in his book that movie producer Rangita Nandy offered him the opportunity to helm the project. Before his passing, Anant shot a portion of the movie, and Onir volunteered to finish the rest. “I grudgingly consented and was kind of relieved when things didn’t work out, probably because Kareena (Kapoor) was not keen on working with a new filmmaker,” he writes in his book.

Later, Sudhir Mishra took over as the film’s director. Rahul Bose and Rinke Khanna also had significant parts in “Chameli,” which was well-received by both the public and the reviewers.

‘My Brother Nikhil,’ on the other hand, was directed by Onir and starred Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, and Purab Kohli.

Next, Onir will release a movie called “Pine Cone,” in which the homosexual actor Vidur Sethi, who resides in Delhi, is said to have been cast. According to reports, the movie follows the lead character as he goes through a decade of his life.