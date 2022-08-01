Kareena Kapoor Khan on the cancel culture in Bollywood

Prior to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the “cancel culture” in Bollywood.

Earlier, a lot of individuals on social media were urging a boycott of the movie.

While Kareena claimed that these days, everybody can have an opinion, she nonetheless thinks that a fantastic movie can eclipse everything.

The successful Forrest Gump adaptation from Hollywood is called Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan’s remarks on India from a few years ago have caused a lot of backlash on social media for the movie. Kareena’s opinion on cancel culture comes after Aamir requested at an event, “Please, don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film’.

Talking about people’s perspective towards movies, Kareena agrees that everyone tends to have an opinion about everything nowadays. She said, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously.”

“I just post whatever I want to post. I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything,” she added.

Earlier, Aamir said that he gets sad when people believe he doesn’t like his country. Denying all assumptions about him, he called it unfortunate. “That’s not the case,” he said during the film promotion and urged people to not cancel his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11.