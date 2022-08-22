Karan Johar says Kiara, Sidharth will have ‘kamaal ke bachche’

The trailer for Koffee With Karan’s seventh episode is now available.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were asked about their relationship.

Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor were also on the show to celebrate Kabir Singh’s third anniversary.

Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee With Karan. The two has returned after a gap of two years.

The crowd has up to now loved the show. The six episodes of the show were quite enjoyable. The trailer for Koffee With Karan’s seventh episode is now available.

On the couch with Karan are Kabir and Preeti, who are actually Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. They will be on the programme to commemorate Kabir Singh’s third anniversary. The audience is giving the show’s promo positive feedback.

Shahid Kapoor’s sexiest characteristic was the first question Karan Johar posed to him in the trailer. “Not visible to the camera right now.” , he responded. As soon as Karan Johar called the names of her co-stars, he asked Kiara to speak the first thing that sprang to mind. Karan Johar questions her about Sidharth Malhotra in the same scene. She must hear Sidharth screaming her name out, Shahid mocked her.

Later, Karan Johar asks Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth. He asks her if she is denying her relationship with Sidharth. Kiara says, ‘I am not denying or accepting it. ” Karan then asks her if they are close friends. Kiara says, ‘We are definitely close friends, more than close friends.”

Shahid then calls Sidharth and Kiara ‘such a good looking couple’. Karan quickly adds, “Gorgeous. Bachche kamaal ke hoge (They’ll have wonderful babies).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On the final Koffee With Karan 7 episode. Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were on the programme.

Sidharth was asked to respond when he saw this tape of Kiara throughout the broadcast after she seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Siddharth gave a charming reaction saying ‘Kyun itna pareshaan kiya’.