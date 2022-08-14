Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers and have fun with them

Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers and have fun with them

Articles
Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers and have fun with them

Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers and have fun with them

  • Prior to India’s 75th Independence Day, actor Kartik Aaryan spent the day at the Indian Navy offices.
  • He posted numerous pictures and videos of his encounter on Instagram.
  • He appeared to be having a joy on a navy ship, playing tug of war with the officers, posing for pictures with a gun, dancing, and even preparing rotis.
Prior to India’s 75th Independence Day, actor Kartik Aaryan spent the day at the Indian Navy offices. He posted numerous pictures and videos of his encounter on Instagram. He appeared to be having a joy on a navy ship, playing tug of war with the officers, posing for pictures with a gun, dancing, and even preparing rotis. Kartik stood aggressively with a rifle in some photos alongside other armed officers, but in the next video, he danced the bhangra.

According to the pictures, he engaged in a variety of pastimes with the officers, such as tug of war and even video games. In one video, he can be seen being both shocked and pleased by the roti-making device. Along with the policemen, he also chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” In a conversation, the actor referred to the police as “true heroes.”

 

Sharing all the glimpses of his visit, Kartik wrote, “Hail the soldier !! A day with the brave Navy soldiers.” Reacting to the post, a proud fan commented, “The SUPERSTAR WITH THE REAL HEROES!” “The way you make us all soo proud!” added another fan. “Now this is the actual independence day,” said someone else as well. Meanwhile, the actor has also changed his display picture on Instagram and added one taken during his visit.

In a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik was last seen. The movie was hailed as the industry’s saviour for its phenomenal box office success. Tabu and Kiara Advani also starred.

The actor is now developing Satyaprem ki Katha, his upcoming movie. In addition to Alaya F., he also has Freddy. Kartik also appears in Shehzada and an unnamed Kabir Khan production.

Next Story