Laal Singh Chaddha director takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut?

Recently, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Aamir Khan might be to blame for the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on Twitter. As well as for starting the bad remarks against his own movie. Advait Chandan, the film’s director, has now responded to claims that “people were being paid to troll Aamir.”

On Monday, the director appeared to poke fun at Kangana Ranaut and others who claimed that trolls were recruited to generate discussion around the on her Instagram Stories. “I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it’s outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?” Advait wrote as he shared the hashtag ‘Pay Every Troll’.

Along with Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, Aamir Khan plays the title character in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official translation into Hindi of the Tom Hanks-led Forrest Gump movie from 1994. The impending movie gained attention after the hashtag “Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha” became popular on Twitter.

After that, some social media users claimed that trolls were hired to draw attention to the movie. Aamir Khan’s 2015 interview, in which he claimed that his then-wife Kiran Rao had urged they leave India due to “increasing intolerance,” resurfaced and gained attention on social media, sparking the boycott trend. The film is set to release on August 11 in theatres.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Aamir Khan himself had orchestrated the trend around boycotting the film. Sharing a note on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway.”