Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s production house, Luv Films, denies allegations of non-payment of dues to workers.

Reports suggest director did not pay remuneration to workers who worked on the sets of film.

Film is due to be released in 2015 starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Saturday, August 27, filmmaker Luv Ranjan released a statement in which he refuted claims. That his production company, Luv Films, had failed to pay its employees’ dues. According to rumors, the director of the next Luv Ranjan movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Did not pay the actors’ on-set help. In a formal statement, Luv Ranjan said, “We would like to state that the news release published by FSSAMU is fake, made up, and illegal. It was also made without the required legal authority and with hidden and subterfuge objectives. To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Dipankar Dasgupta was the service provider for one of our projects. Hyperlink Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Dipankar Dasgupta’s associates, Mr. V. G. Jaishankar, Mr. V. G. Jairam, Mr. Gautam Jukar, and M We want to make it clear that there is no employer-employee relationship between us and the people/employees engaged by/through Mr. Dipankar Dasgupta, and as a result, neither they nor FSSAMU have the legal right to bring any claims or disputes against us.”

It goes on to say, “FSSAMU continues to misrepresent the facts, spread untruths, harass, and threaten us despite the fact that they are fully aware we have already filed a police complaint against the aforementioned individuals. For unknown reasons, they deliberately and knowingly target us rather than Mr. Dipankar Dasgupta and his aforementioned associates, who are the parties in default. The actions of FSSAMU, including the publication of false information, intimidation, interruption of our shoot, and urging its members to refuse our cooperation, all appear to represent the organization’s preferred “modus operandi.” It is unseemly of FSSAMU to act in such a hostile, unjustified, and unreasonable manner toward us and to publicly threaten to stop us from working in the industry and from collaborating with other employees. Such actions by FSSAMU have also caused us irreparable losses and harm, including mental anguish and harassment, as well as damaged our reputation and goodwill.” “It is well known that we are reputable producers in the business that consistently treat the people we employ fairly. We have produced a number of films that have contributed significantly to the income of employees and laborers.

