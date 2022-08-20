Ramya Krishnan is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement
  • Along with her co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan is now preparing for the release of the next movie “Liger.”
  • In a recent interview, the actress was questioned about her time spent working with Shah Rukh Khan.
  • The actress said that she hasn’t seen him in a very long time.
Along with her co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan is now preparing for the release of the next movie “Liger.”

In a recent interview, the actress was questioned about her time spent working with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress said that she hasn’t seen him in a very long time. He is one of the most honest, down-to-earth individuals she has ever met, and she has no idea where he gets his energy, she continued.
He is always energised, just like Ranveer Singh, the actress continued. She claims that SRK is a wonderful co-star to work with who is extremely understanding even though she was very new to him at the time and he was really kind to her.

The movie serves as both Vijay’s and Ananya’s multilingual cinematic debut in Hindi.

