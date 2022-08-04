Sanjay Mishra headlines social satire ‘Holy Cow’, poster out

Avinash Das detained from Mumbai by Gujrat Police
The versatile actor Sanjay Mishra is getting ready to release a movie called “Holy Cow.”
‘Holy Cow,’ directed by Sai Kabeer, is marketed as a social satire. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in the movie.
In collaboration with Regal Pictures, Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna produced the movie.
“I find art to be highly pointless if it doesn’t reflect the day to day happenings. Filmmakers and artistes have the voice and strength to effect long term changes and I am delighted to produce Holy Cow. We had a theme in mind and wanted to have fun with an idea that we have all pondered. I am grateful to my eclectic cast for telling the story with such honesty and sincerity,” producer Aaliya Siddiqui said.
The first poster for the movie was also presented by the creators on Thursday. Sanjay Mishra is depicted in the billboard with a moustache. The poster also features a cow.
The August 26 release date for “Holy Cow,” which also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, has been set.
