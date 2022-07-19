Avinash Das detained from Mumbai by Gujrat Police

The Gujarat police nabbed filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

“We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process,” the city crime branch’s Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had filed a formal complaint against the Mumbai-based filmmaker under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 469 (forgery), as well as the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also shared another image of a woman donning the flag on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

After Das, 46, tweeted a picture of Singhal, who had been detained by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation, whispering to Shah, a FIR was filed against him in June.

According to the FIR, Das claimed in the caption of the photo that it was taken a few days prior to Singhal’s detention, even though it was really taken in 2017.

The criminal branch claimed that this was done with the objective to harm Shah’s reputation.

The director was also charged with defaming national honour after posting a picture of a woman sporting the flag on his Facebook and Instagram profiles.

In June, a sessions court in this city denied Das’ request for anticipatory bail, noting that he had made the assertion that the photograph of Shah and Singhal was shot just prior to the latter’s detention on purpose in order to “tarnish the image of the Home Minister.”

Das’ “mental perverseness” was demonstrated by the image of a lady draped in the national flag, the court ruled in its ruling.

Later, the Gujarat High Court also denied Das’ request for anticipatory bail, noting that by disseminating a painting of a person sporting the tricolour as clothing, Das had broken the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act’s rules.

Das had also requested transit anticipatory release, but the Bombay High Court had denied his request.

In addition to ‘Raat Baaki Hai,’ which was released in 2021, Das also directed the 2017 movie ‘Anaarkali of Aarah.’ Which starred Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Additionally, he had directed the OTT series “She.”