Sonam Kapoor shares picture of her swollen feet on Instagram

Masaba Gupta to design BFF Sonam Kapoor’s Boho-themed baby shower
Sonam Kapoor is going through the best time of her life right...
Sonam Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012 to 2016.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are getting ready to have their first child. She keeps posting pictures from her pregnancy on her Instagram account. This time, the woman who is going to be a mother posted a picture of her swollen feet. In just a few weeks, she will become a mother for the first time.
On Thursday, Sonam shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and made the observation that pregnancy is not always attractive. The actor was pictured resting her leg up on a leg cushion on her bed and had swollen feet. “Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes.”
