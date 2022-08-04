Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor shares picture of her swollen feet on Instagram

  • Sonam is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.
  • Sonam is an Indian actress.
  • She shared a picture as she struggled with swollen feet due to her pregnancy.
Sonam Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012 to 2016.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are getting ready to have their first child. She keeps posting pictures from her pregnancy on her Instagram account. This time, the woman who is going to be a mother posted a picture of her swollen feet. In just a few weeks, she will become a mother for the first time.

On Thursday, Sonam shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and made the observation that pregnancy is not always attractive. The actor was pictured resting her leg up on a leg cushion on her bed and had swollen feet. “Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes.”

