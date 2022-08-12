Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday, showering her with love

It’s Sara Ali Khan’s 27th birthday today.

She enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished her on her special day.

It’s Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today! The actress has appeared in a number of films, including Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, and Simmba, among others. She has a tremendously large fan following across all of her social media platforms.

On the day of her birthday, social media is full of well-wishes and expressions of love for her as her supporters and loved ones lavish their affection on her. Following in the footsteps of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Sara was also showered with well wishes on her special day.

Using the Instagram stories feature, Vicky Kaushal uploaded a picture of Sara Ali Khan and added the following caption alongside it: “Namastey Sara ji! Aapko janamdin ki bohot bohot badhai.

I hope you have an amazing year ahead of you.” In contrast to this, Katrina Kaif also lavished her friend Sara with love. Within the Instagram stories, she uploaded a picture of the Kedarnath actress to share with her followers.

Katrina added in the comment section of the post that she was sharing: “Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95 lots of love, success, and more travels to u this year.”

Beforehand, Sara had written herself a note containing birthday wishes for her 27th year. She published a picture of herself doing exercise in a gymnasium.

He posted those words when he was sharing the post: “Happy Birthday Sara. Always remember to love yourself, and if you find that you have forgotten, get some exercise for your body, mind, and spirit “.

In the meantime, in terms of her professional life, Sara Ali Khan is now collaborating with Vikrant Massey on Pawan Kripalani’s upcoming film, Gaslight. The movie will be Vikrant and Sara’s first time working together on a project.

In addition to that, she will be seen acting alongside Vicky Kaushal for the very first time in a film that has not yet been given a title by director Laxman Utekar.

