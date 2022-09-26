Aishwarya Rai shares a note for her fans with stunning pics

As she showed off her new photos to her followers, actress Aishwarya Rai received compliments.

Aishwarya posted a photo of herself posing and grinning for the camera on Instagram on Monday.

Despite not adding a message, she shared the image with a dazzling heart emoji.

On Sunday, Aishwarya posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned the post, “(Red heart emoji) Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always (heart with ribbon emoji).” Reacting to the picture, actor Neena Gupta wrote, “You are so beautiful.” Ridhima Pandit commented, “The most beautiful woman in this whole wide world.”

A fan said, “Really mam you are so beautiful now also and always you will be queen.” “Wow Aishwarya! Thank you to you, to your existence and the way you are and you teach us!” said an Instagram user. “Can’t wait to see you play the most important character of the epic Ponniyin Selvan on big screen!!” read a comment.

The press conference for Aishwarya’s next movie Ponniyin Selvan: I took place on Sunday. She discussed her daughter when she was speaking with the media. “Aaradhya is yet to see the movie. But at the time, she was sure enthralled. There are many here (referring to her co-stars) who have children and seeing a period drama is always exciting. She did get the opportunity to visit the sets and it was mesmerising for her. I could see that in her eyes,” said Aishwarya.

Fans may next catch Aishwarya in Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the 1955 novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama in Tamil tells the tale of Arulmozhivarman’s formative years. He was a formidable southern ruler who later rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Aishwarya will play Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, in the movie.

Along with Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ponniyin Selvan also stars these actors. Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, is scheduled to open in theaters on September 30. It will be made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.