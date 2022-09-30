Alia Bhatt is trilled on being in the best performing actresses list

Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote about Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, “One of 2022’s greatest performances.”

After being included in a list of the greatest performances of all time, Alia Bhatt is beaming from ear to ear.

Among the actors who made the “great” list were Lupita Nyong’o and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

Advertisement

After being included in a list of the greatest performances of all time, Alia Bhatt is beaming from ear to ear. A new ranking of the best and worst on-screen performances ever published by The Guardian’s writers. Among the actors who made the “great” list were Lupita Nyong’o and Marilyn Monroe, among others. Alia was one of them.

Also Read Alia Bhatt announces that she will be launching her line of maternity wear Alia Bhatt is going to be a mom soon, so she is...

Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote about Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, “One of 2022’s greatest performances. As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai’s 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc. Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost.”

Alia retweeted the article with emojis of a happy smile in response to the compliments. When it was released earlier this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was widely praised abroad. Gangubai Kathiawadi rose to the top spot among non-English movies on Netflix within a week of its debut. The movie received 13.81 million hours of viewing in a single week and debuted in the top 10 in 25 different nations, including Canada, the UK, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Season 5 of Koffee...

Advertisement

Even Amitabh Bachchan had praised Alia for her work in the movie. “Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai. I am short of words to express anymore! My love as ever, Amitabh Bachchan,” read the letter.

The story of Gangu (played by Alia), who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, is followed in the movie, which is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia last appeared in Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Her next films Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, and Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, are both Hollywood debuts. Additionally, she and Ranveer Singh have Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.