Amitabh Bachchan duplicate Shashikant Pedwal touches his feet

On a recent set, actor Amitabh Bachchan got to know his body duplicate Shashikant Pedwal, who looks eerily similar to him.

Amitabh can be seen posing for photos with Shashikant outside of his vanity van in a video that Shashikant posted.

In front of everyone, he also gave Shashikant his blessing.

Amitabh exited his vanity in the video wearing a white kurta pajama. The actor was also sporting a skull cap with a jacket on top, suggesting that the video was shot during the cooler seasons. He stood next to Shashikant, who knelt to touch his feet and asked for his blessings while simultaneously concealing his face. Additionally, the two of them posed for photos.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Boht khushi hui aap dono ko sath dekh kar (I’m so happy to see you two together).” “Congratulations sir…akir wo din aa hi gaya (Finally, the day has arrived),” added another one. Many also called them twins.

Shashikant is renowned for imitating Amitabh Bachchan in his performances. Shashikant is well-known as the actor’s lookalike and describes himself as an ardent fan, down to the actor’s voice and appearance. Talking about how it all began, he said, “I used to go and watch Mr Bachchan’s films without informing my parents. I have watched all his films. The first film that I saw of his was Saat Hindustani but it was Zanjeer that changed my life.”

Amitabh has most recently been spotted in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He will soon be seen with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in Goodbye. He also has filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. He also participates in Project K, which is led by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.