Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger going viral on the internet

Photos of Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger are going popular on the internet after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sridevi, and Katrina Kaif, and their similarity has amused admirers.

John Effer, a US-based fitness instructor, posted a collage of Anil and his photo on Instagram.

John can be seen in the image sporting Anil Kapoor’s recognizable 90s-era mustache.

Advertisement

Photos of Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger are going popular on the internet after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sridevi, and Katrina Kaif, and their similarity has amused admirers.

John Effer, a US-based fitness instructor, posted a collage of Anil and his photo on Instagram. John can be seen in the image sporting Anil Kapoor’s recognizable 90s-era mustache. In the selfie in the mirror, he is also seen flaunting his ripped body.

He captioned the image, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH.” What’s going on?! @anilskapoor Kids are amazing actors, according to my dad.

The post received a tonne of likes and comments as soon as he shared it. You need to be a player and learn how to pronounce 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1, #jhakaas, one fan said, while another added, “I literally thought you were Anil Kapoor.” You’ll be in Bollywood in no time, a supporter said.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Giovanni “The Lad” DelBiondo (@johneffer) Advertisement

Unquestionably, Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most skilled and well-liked performers. He can easily compete with any younger actor, even at the age of 65, as one of the healthiest and most attractive performers in the business.

Anil will next be seen in the lead role of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal,” which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. In addition, he co-stars with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter.”

Also Read Saiyami Kher’s desire to do a film in black and white’ An upcoming movie's new appearance for Saiyami Kher was inspired by the...