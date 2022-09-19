Saiyami Kher’s desire to do a film in black and white’

An upcoming movie’s new appearance for Saiyami Kher was inspired by the late legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

Saiyami’s appearance in the black-and-white stills from an upcoming movie is modeled after the illustrious Nargis Dutt. She is seen with plaited hair, a bindi, and a straightforward cotton saree. The actress Nargis’s role in her 1958 film “Lajwanti” served as the model for the style.

Saiyami asserts: “The largest compliment I have ever received and the comparison with Nargis Dutt feels like such an honor. She is a legend. She was flawless in every aspect, whether it was acting, grace, or beauty.”

“I really enjoyed most of her films, but my favorites are Shree 420, Aag, and Mother India. I often ponder what it might have been like to work on movies and live in that time period. I adore black-and-white photos and movies. To make a black-and-white movie is actually something I’ve always wanted to accomplish.”

In the near future, Saiyami will begin working on a project next to Gulshan Devaiah. For Rahul Dholakia’s “Agni,” she is also collaborating with Pratik Gandhi of “Scam 1992” fame. The heroes of the movie are firefighters.

In addition, she will soon be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in the third season of “Breathe into the Shadow” and “Ghoomer.”

