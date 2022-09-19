Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently taunt Brahmastra’s box office collection

Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinions on Brahmastra’s box office performance.

Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinions on Brahmastra’s box office performance. Within two weeks of its release, the movie made over 200 crores. With this, the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie also outperformed Vivek’s movie, “The Kashmir Files,” at the box office.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood.”

Box office reports report that “Brahmastra,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, made almost 17 crores in sales on Sunday. The global sales were close to 350 crores while the total net domestic revenue exceeded 200 crores. With this, the movie also rose to the position of highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor previously stated in an interview on the box office results for Brahmastra, “These days, we read a lot where people are criticizing the budget of the film. People often quote the budget as being this amount and the recovery as being that much. However, Brahmastra stands out since it has a budget for a trilogy rather than simply one movie.

