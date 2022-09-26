Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Fans have been guessing about who will portray the title character in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev ever since Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was published.

Fans have been guessing about who will portray the title character in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev ever since Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was published. One of the stars that is rumored to take on the role is Hrithik Roshan. The actor has now hinted that he might show up in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy.

Shiva, the main character in Brahmastra Part 1, was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and Isha, his love interest, by Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra Part 2 would move between the past and the present while concentrating on the antagonist Dev, according to Ayan’s teases. Hrithik hinted that he might be associated with the project in some way, though he did not explicitly disclose that he is playing Dev.

Hrithik Roshan was recently questioned over his rumored casting in both Nitesh Tiwari’s flicks Ramayana and Brahmastra. Giving a cryptic response, the actor said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Fighter is marketed as India’s first aerial action franchise and will star Hrithik against Deepika Padukone. The movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor, will bring Hrithik and War director Siddharth Anand back together. The actor is now getting ready for the September 30 release of Vikram Vedha, which is his upcoming movie. The action-crime thriller, which was directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, is a remake of the same-titled 2017 Tamil film and is based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal.

Ayan Mukerji has stated that Brahmastra Part 2 will be released in 2025. Along with lengthy cameos by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone as well as special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia, the first section of the film also included Mouni Roy in addition to Ranbir and Alia. On September 9, it was presented in theaters.