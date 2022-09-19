Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by EoW on contradiction in the statement

  • The Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police will question Jacqueline Fernandez once more
  • When Jacqueline was called the last time, Pinky Irani, a close aide of Sukesh, was also interrogated.
  • Sukesh Chandrasekhar sent a tonne of lavish gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez.
The Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police will question Jacqueline Fernandez once more regarding her involvement in the alleged 200-crore extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

When Jacqueline was called the last time, Pinky Irani, a close aide of Sukesh, was also interrogated. According to a police source who provided information about today’s interview to ETimes, “Jacqueline was called since the investigation revealed disagreement in the actress’s statements when she was approached by Pinky Irani. The Eow told Jacqueline of it and requested that she return for the same.

A senior police officer had told PTI while declining to provide specifics about the interrogation, “We need to scrutinize certain documents and also examine her more in connection with the case.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar sent a tonne of lavish gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline has been included as an accused in a charge sheet that was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate. The actress had submitted a plea before the PMLA Appellate Authority in response to the same, in which she remarked, “Unfortunately, it appears that ED’s methodology is extremely motivated and mechanistic. Jacqueline was named as an offender in the plea while other celebrities who got gifts from Sukesh were made witnesses. This unequivocally demonstrates the investigating authority’s dishonest, motivated, and prejudiced attitude, which cannot be disregarded.”

According to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police-EOW Ravinder Yadav, “Jacqueline Fernandez is in much more difficult since despite being aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past, she did not break off any contact with him. But as soon as Nora Fatehi got the inkling that something wasn’t right, she cut the connection.”

