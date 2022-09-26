Anushka Sharma is heartbroken to see Virat Kohli off to T20I series
It's safe to say that Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat...
Sharma posted it on his Instagram account and said: “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank You @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”
Anushka is currently putting the last touches on her preparations for her upcoming role in the film Chakda’Xpress, in which she will portray the legendary Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.
She made the announcement about her forthcoming business venture Chakda ‘Xpress via social media earlier this year.
Sharma wrote: “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”
Anushka Sharma will reportedly make her return to the big screen after an absence of four years with the film Chakda’Xpress, which is directed by Prosit Roy.
