Ranbir will continue shooting for ‘Animal’ after ‘Brahmastra’ promotions

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently ecstatic about how well his movie, “Brahmastra,” did with the audience. Despite the great feedback, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are doing everything in their power to promote the movie even after it has been released. According to the most recent rumor, Ranbir would pick up filming for “Animal” following “Brahmastra” marketing.

A major entertainment website reports that Ranbir and Alia, who are expecting their first child soon, would continue to promote Brahmastra through the end of September. The crew has created a comprehensive post-release promotional campaign that will assist generate additional interest in the movie because the box office results have been positive.

According to the rumour, the soon-to-be father will begin filming for the Mumbai portion of “Animal” alongside Anil Kapoor in the first week of October. He was previously spotted in Manali and Mumbai while filming the first schedule. The filming will apparently take place throughout the city, beginning in Chembur, however, the exact sites have not yet been determined.

Parineeti Chopra previously appeared in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna, an actress, joined the project later to audition for the role. Bobby Deol also appears in the movie. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on “Kabir Singh,” is directing the picture.

