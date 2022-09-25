Tiger Shroff talks about the poor performance of Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff has accepted the underwhelming reception to his most recent film, Heropanti 2, with grace.

When a fan asked the actor how he felt after working on the movie, he answered honestly.

On Saturday, Tiger answered questions from fans via Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff has accepted the underwhelming reception to his most recent film, Heropanti 2, with grace. When a fan asked the actor how he felt after working on the movie, he answered honestly. On Saturday, Tiger answered questions from fans via Instagram Stories.

When a fan asked Tiger, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2), he replied, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after the release).”

Also Read Tiger Shroff calls Allu Arjun his “favourite South actor.” There is no need to introduce Allu Arjun. After Pushpa: The Rise...

Heropanti 2 was directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the villain, Laila. Only 24 crore were made at the domestic box office. The movie is a continuation of Tiger’s 2014 first picture Heropanti, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and starred Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger.

The film Heropanti 2 received “terrible” reviews in the reviews. An excerpt read, “Halfway into Heropanti 2 and you start to wonder how wrong can a director go while making a film. Lazy writing, poor execution and ridiculous characters — it just goes from bad to worse. And after finishing the film, you start to feel bad for its lead actor, Tiger Shroff.”

Also Read Tiger Shroff shows off his chiselled body Tiger Shroff is an undeniably great Bollywood actor who inspires his fans...

Advertisement

Ganpath: Part 1 will now feature Tiger and Kriti Sanon. This year, the movie is expected to be released around Christmas. Along with Akshay Kumar, he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger also disclosed that the movie will hit theaters on Christmas Eve of the following year during the fan interaction on Saturday.

Tiger recently revealed that Shashank Khaitan will helm his upcoming movie Screw Dheela. However, there were rumors that it was abandoned for a number of reasons, including the failure of Tiger’s Heropanti 2. However, a source close to the film clarified that Screw Dheela has been pushed forward “because of date issue but it will happen next year for sure.”