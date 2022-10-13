Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan pays gratitude to all who wished him on birthday

Amitabh Bachchan pays gratitude to all who wished him on birthday

Articles
Amitabh Bachchan pays gratitude to all who wished him on birthday

Amitabh Bachchan pays gratitude to all who wished him a happy birthday

  • Amitabh Bachchan, a seasoned actor with more than 50 years of experience in the Bollywood film industry, marked his 80th birthday on Tuesday in opulence and elegance.
  • Many individuals sent the renowned actor their sincere birthday wishes from all around the world, not only from the film community.
  • Even the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, sent him a heartfelt birthday greeting.
It is impossible to ignore the contributions that senior Bachchan made to the cinema business. He is rightfully referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood cinema. He never loses sight of remaining modest and grounded in nature despite having such a varied and noteworthy work path.

Twitter Post by Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, often known as Big B, posted a nice message on his Twitter account on Thursday morning thanking his followers and well-wishers for their birthday wishes.

“T 4436 – To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday , I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else .. I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul ..,” Mr Bachchan tweeted on his Twitter handle today.

Big B enjoys a birthday celebration on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set.

He got sincere greetings from his family on his 80th birthday in a special but enduring way. Actors Jaya Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s wife) and Abhishek Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s son) attended the gaming competition in the most recent season of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he hosts. The atmosphere of the event was undoubtedly one of enjoyment and passion.

Son Abhishek made sure to make his father’s day extremely special while Jaya revealed Big B’s lifestyle habits. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also sent him birthday greetings through video message.

Big B is undoubtedly one of the Bollywood film industry’s most adored and cherished actors throughout generations. In the sphere of the arts, he has received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards from the Indian government. We fervently hope and pray that Big B’s future will be filled with success.

