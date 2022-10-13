Amitabh Bachchan pays gratitude to all who wished him on birthday

Amitabh Bachchan looks regal in ethnic wear
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most famous people in the entertainment...
It is impossible to ignore the contributions that senior Bachchan made to the cinema business. He is rightfully referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood cinema. He never loses sight of remaining modest and grounded in nature despite having such a varied and noteworthy work path.
Twitter Post by Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, often known as Big B, posted a nice message on his Twitter account on Thursday morning thanking his followers and well-wishers for their birthday wishes.
“T 4436 – To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday , I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else .. I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul ..,” Mr Bachchan tweeted on his Twitter handle today.
Big B enjoys a birthday celebration on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set.
Son Abhishek made sure to make his father’s day extremely special while Jaya revealed Big B’s lifestyle habits. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also sent him birthday greetings through video message.
Big B is undoubtedly one of the Bollywood film industry’s most adored and cherished actors throughout generations. In the sphere of the arts, he has received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards from the Indian government. We fervently hope and pray that Big B’s future will be filled with success.
