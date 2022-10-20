Anshula Kapoor recalls being diagnosed with PCOS at age of 14

Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur.

She has talked about many aspects of her life.

The entrepreneur has revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is also an entrepreneur. Since she spends a lot of time on social media, her Instagram fam waits for and loves every post she makes. So far, she has talked on social media about many parts of her life, such as her journey and struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Anshula just added another thing to the same by posting a video.

The businesswoman has said that she was diagnosed with PCOS when she was 14 and had to deal with problems like facial hair, insulin resistance, weight gain, heavy, painful periods, and a lot more. She even said that she started waxing her mustache when she was in the 10th grade and that her periods were very irregular and painful at that time.

Kapoor wrote next to the reel video, “I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) when I was 14 years old.” Now that I’m older, I realise how common it is. But no one talked about it at the time. I thought I was the only one who had so many PCOS symptoms. Face hair, insulin resistance, weight gain, heavy, painful periods, and so much more.”

“So, let’s talk about it,” it said at the end of her video. How do you deal with your symptoms if you’ve also been diagnosed with PCOS? Let’s talk about what has worked for us and let other people know they aren’t alone.

When the founder of Fankind posted the video on the social media site, many people praised her for talking about it in the comments. “Happy to see a celebrity finally talk about it openly and share how they deal with it every day,” said one user. “Excellent video and thanks for educating people about PCOS,” said another. At the same time, actress Rakul Preet Singh also showed her support by writing “U go girl” followed by a red heart.

