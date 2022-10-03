Ayesha Jhulka recalls Salman Khan being such a good human

Salman Khan was complimented by Ayesha Jhulka and described as a lovely human being.

Salman Khan was complimented by Ayesha Jhulka and described as a lovely human being. As she reminisced about their time spent working together. In 1991, Kurbaan, a Hindi film starring Salman, marked the actor’s debut. Ayesha stated that she enjoyed working with Salmaan and thought he was a wonderful person.

Salman Khan, who started the now-famous humanitarian organization Being Human in 2007, was interested in philanthropy even back then, according to Ayesha. She claimed that the actor would gather up any leftover food from the scenes and look for a recipient before packing it up.

She told Mid-Day, “It was just wonderful. I’m very fond of Salman, because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced.”

Ayesha added, “He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if it was late at night, (and they were) sleeping on the road, then waking the beggar up. Or somebody was really needy of food, and actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor.”

Following Kurbaan, Ayesha made appearances in a number of well-known movies, including Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In the current Prime Video series Hush Hush, she made her acting comeback, sharing the screen with Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, among others.

Khan, who was last spotted in the movie Antim from 2021, is currently working on a lot of projects. In Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde, respectively. Additionally, he will make cameo roles in the Shah Rukh Khan–starring movie Pathaan. And the Marathi film Ved, and the Telugu film Godfather.