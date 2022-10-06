First-day box office revenues for The Godfather

With an occupancy rate of between 85 and 90 percent yesterday, Godfather had a strong debut in Telugu states but failed to generate any revenue.

On its first day, the Telugu version of the Malayalam megahit Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi, made around Rs. 17.50 crores in AP and TS.

This number falls well short of what we are used to from Telugu state big star films, but most of them have a wide release in 1100–1300 theatres and increased ticket rates, neither of which were present in this case.

To put things in perspective, Godfather saw 12.50 lakhs more viewers than Acharya (first day revenue of Rs. 28.30 crores) and Sarkaru Vari Paata (16 lakhs) (Rs. 35 crores first day). Compared to the Godfather’s 700 theatres, the latter two had a wider release and higher ticket prices. Godfather had about 75% of Sarkaru Vari Paata’s foot traffic, but it only made about 50% as much money.

Footfalls do offer a better sense of things, but at the end of the day, it’s the money that matters. Compared to Chiranjeevi’s customary standards, the film’s budgets are reduced, yet they are nonetheless substantial. One obstacle in the path of the movie’s success is the positive initial response from the audience. To have a chance of becoming a hit, the movie will need to demonstrate some solid holds and earn close to Rs. 65 crores over the course of its five-day weekend. The second day does appear to be holding in that direction, but it must continue to do so over the next few days.

The movie debuted in Karnataka to a respectable Rs. 1.80 crores outside of AP/TS. The film’s Telugu dub performed well in North India, earning Rs. 50 lakhs, while the Hindi version debuted to Rs. 1.85 crores (Rs. 1.50 crores Nett).

The Godfather’s first-day box office earnings in India are broken down by region as follows:

Nizam – Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 2.90 crores share)

Ceeded – Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 3.10 crores share)

Andhra – Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 6.70 crores share)

AP/TS – Rs. 17.50 crores (Rs. 12.70 crores share)

Karnataka – Rs. 1.90 crores (Rs. 95 lakhs share)

North India – Rs. 2.35 crores (Rs. 95 lakhs share)

India – Rs. 21.75 crores (Rs. 14.60 crores share)