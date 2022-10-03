Advertisement
Gauri Khan has remained a “middle-class Punjabi girl,” says Farah Khan

Articles
  • Gauri Khan and Farah Khan have been close friends for a while.
  • The two are frequently photographed hanging out together and are seriously friendship goals.
  • Now, Farah Khan was recently included in the most recent episode of Gauri’s reality series Dream Homes.
Advertisement

She spoke about her acquaintance and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife has remained a “middle-class Punjabi girl to date.” Gauri was referred to as a “exceptional mother” by the Om Shanti Om director to her three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

In the episode, Farah revealed how she first met Gauri in Goa and how SRK had brought her there shortly after their wedding while they were filming for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Farah claimed to have encountered Gauri, a free-spirited individual sporting a swimsuit and a sarong, on a Goa beach. “We bonded literally in the ocean. From then on it felt like I had met some very old college friends or school friends because we all got along like a house on fire. So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years. The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn’t changed at all, and that’s a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with the success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. I think that for me, is the best part about her.”

Farah continued by saying that she has known her since she was a young girl who recently got married, moved from Delhi, and is doing much too well. “She runs a great house. Her children are beautiful. She handles everything. I have seen her with her parents, her mother, her family. She is very family-oriented and she is a yaaron ka yaar (friend amongst friends). If she is your friend, then she is your friend for life,” stated Farah. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were married in 1991.

 

