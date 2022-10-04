Advertisement
Kunal Khemu writes an endearing message to his "forever muse", includes some rare pics

Articles
Kunal Kemmu writes an endearing message to his “forever muse”, includes some rare pics

  • Since Soha Ali Khan’s birthday began at midnight, well-wishers have been showering the actress with birthday greetings.
  • Her loved ones are making her birthday even more memorable by posting sweet messages to her online.
  • Saba Pataudi, Soha’s sister, posted a beautiful statement and photo collage to social media this morning.
Furthermore, Soha’s adorable daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, wrote mom a heartfelt note. Soha’s husband, Kunal Khemu, recently wished her well on Instagram with a touching post.

Kunal Khemu’s touching birthday message to Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Khemu released a photo series to his Instagram account, which included intimate photos of the couple as well as stunning solo shots of Soha. Pictures include one of Soha and Kunal sharing a passionate kiss and another that looks to be a selfie taken by Kunal and Soha while on vacation. Using the words “forever muse,” Kunal Khemu gushed about his girl “To my forever muse Funny sleeper Someone I drive nuts Someone i am nuts about My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves.. ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine.”

The romantic saga of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan

The first time Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu worked together was in 2009 on the set of the film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. Kunal once said that they didn’t start chatting until the last few days of filming Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. They started a family in 2015 after they got married, with the birth of their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

