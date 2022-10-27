Paparazzi blocking Taapsee Pannu’s car door annoyed her. She muttered walking to her car. OMG. Avoid me. “You’ll say’she shouts’.”

Paparazzi blocking Taapsee Pannu’s car door annoyed her.

A paparazzo blocked her car door as she closed it to take her photo.

Taapsee was upset when a paparazzo said reviewers trashed Dobaaraa months earlier. “

Advertisement

Paparazzi blocking Taapsee Pannu’s car door annoyed her. After the actor left a building, paparazzi took photos and told her her car was on the other side. “Oh my God,” she muttered walking to her car. OMG. Avoid me. “You’ll say’she shouts’.”

The star replied to paparazzi Diwali wishes. A paparazzo blocked her car door as she closed it to take her photo. Taapsee shook her head. Instagram paparazzi posted the footage.

Taapsee dislikes paparazzi. Last month, a gathering asked her to discuss Raju Srivastava. “Kya bolun?” asked Taapsee. “Aare bhai sahab,” she said. Wait. Step back, don’t do this). “Thank you,” she went quickly.

Taapsee was upset when a paparazzo said reviewers trashed Dobaaraa months earlier. “Don’t yell,” Taapsee urged reporters. Actors are impolite.” Taapsee asked a reporter, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya?”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Advertisement

“Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi,” she said when the journalist asked her again. Kaunsi film? Answer my query, I’ll reply. Which film avoided it?” Detractors assailed Dobaaraa. “Please complete your homework before asking any inquiry,” Taapsee urged.

A cameraperson asked Taapsee not to shout at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party. “Aaj chillaana mat,” he said. Taapsee replied, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. If you behave, I won’t shout.

Taapsee’s recent film was Anurag Kashyap’s time-travel thriller Dobaara. Pavail Gulati co-stars. Ekta Kapoor produces the official Hindi version of Spanish thriller Mirage. Dunki stars Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement