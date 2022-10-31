Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives bikini looks are worth a look

Rakul Preet Singh says ‘bakwas’ to Bhagnani’s wedding rumours
The actor responded to rumours that they were getting married as they...
The Aiyaary actress recently posted a few images from a Maldives island to her Instagram account with the remark “Cos island life is a vibe.”
The Thank You actress was spotted posing while wearing printed shrug over grey swimsuit. The actress has recently shared numerous photos from her trip to the Maldives. She can be seen having a blast in the water in one of these photos, proclaiming herself to be a “Water Baby for Life.” Rakul Preet Singh is seen in a different image sporting a red bikini underneath a printed shrug and hairdo with pleats.
Look at these looks below:
One of Tollywood’s most promising actors, Rakul Preet Singh is currently preoccupied with her Hindi work and hasn’t appeared in any recent Telugu films. She recently explained to her admirers on Instagram why she isn’t acting in Telugu films. The actress responded to a user who questioned why she was no longer working on a Telugu movie by saying, “Many of you have questioned why I haven’t made a Telugu movie, and I am aware of it. but very quickly. And I truly, really adore my Telugu fans. I often claim that the Telugu cinema industry has made me who I am today. So maybe something may happen next year.”
