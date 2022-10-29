Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 will have a high entertainment value due to the anticipated reunion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrin Kaif. The pair can be seen dancing together and having a great time together on the Bigg Boss 16 stage in the channel’s most recent promo for the forthcoming show. The night’s main attraction will be Salman Khan’s desire to spy on Katrina Kaif’s actor spouse Vicky Kaushal.

You did read that correctly. In the latest trailer, Salman is seen instantly naming Vicky Kaushal when Katrina Kaif asks him who he would like to spy on from Bollywood if he turns into a ghost. When the actress quizzes him about the reason, Salman further says, “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai Kyunki woh loving hai, caring hai, daring hai, uske baare mein baat karta hoon aap blushing hai.”

When Salman Khan praises the Masaan actor, Katrina blushes as a happy wife and cracks a smile at the mention of Vicky’s name. Bigg Boss 16 sets won’t just be visited by Katrina. The reality programme will also include Ishaan Khattar and Sidhant Chaturvedi as special guests. Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg with the group on one of their movie’s well-known tracks.

On Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Salman and Katrina, who are very close and who often dance joyfully to her great songs, will once again be seen grooving the diva. All of the Katrina and Salman Khan fans are eager after seeing the trailers for the next episodes. After their marriage, Katrina and Salman will finally get to know one another on a reality show.