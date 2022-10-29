Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” Salman Khan Welcomes Vijender Singh on board
Boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi...
This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 will have a high entertainment value due to the anticipated reunion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrin Kaif. The pair can be seen dancing together and having a great time together on the Bigg Boss 16 stage in the channel’s most recent promo for the forthcoming show. The night’s main attraction will be Salman Khan’s desire to spy on Katrina Kaif’s actor spouse Vicky Kaushal.
#SalmanKhan on Vicky Kaushal
Salman Khan the most secure & real person 🙌pic.twitter.com/rEPkIh32N8Advertisement
— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) October 28, 2022
When Salman Khan praises the Masaan actor, Katrina blushes as a happy wife and cracks a smile at the mention of Vicky’s name. Bigg Boss 16 sets won’t just be visited by Katrina. The reality programme will also include Ishaan Khattar and Sidhant Chaturvedi as special guests. Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg with the group on one of their movie’s well-known tracks.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.