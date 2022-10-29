Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

Salman Khan says he would like to spy on Vicky Kaushal as ghost

Advertisement
  • The night’s main attraction will be Salman Khan’s desire to spy on Katrina Kaif’s actor spouse Vicky Kaushal.
  • Salman is seen instantly naming Vicky Kaushal when Katrina Kaif asks him who he would like to spy on from Bollywood if he turns into a ghost.
  • When Salman Khan praises the Masaan actor, Katrina blushes as a happy wife and cracks a smile at the mention of Vicky’s name.
Advertisement

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 will have a high entertainment value due to the anticipated reunion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrin Kaif. The pair can be seen dancing together and having a great time together on the Bigg Boss 16 stage in the channel’s most recent promo for the forthcoming show. The night’s main attraction will be Salman Khan’s desire to spy on Katrina Kaif’s actor spouse Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” Salman Khan Welcomes Vijender Singh on board
“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” Salman Khan Welcomes Vijender Singh on board

Boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi...


You did read that correctly. In the latest trailer, Salman is seen instantly naming Vicky Kaushal when Katrina Kaif asks him who he would like to spy on from Bollywood if he turns into a ghost. When the actress quizzes him about the reason, Salman further says, “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai Kyunki woh loving hai, caring hai, daring hai, uske baare mein baat karta hoon aap blushing hai.”

When Salman Khan praises the Masaan actor, Katrina blushes as a happy wife and cracks a smile at the mention of Vicky’s name. Bigg Boss 16 sets won’t just be visited by Katrina. The reality programme will also include Ishaan Khattar and Sidhant Chaturvedi as special guests. Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg with the group on one of their movie’s well-known tracks.

Also Read

Salman Khan work with director Atlee on his next movie
Salman Khan work with director Atlee on his next movie

Salman Khan works with Jawan director Atlee on an upcoming film. The...


On Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Salman and Katrina, who are very close and who often dance joyfully to her great songs, will once again be seen grooving the diva. All of the Katrina and Salman Khan fans are eager after seeing the trailers for the next episodes. After their marriage, Katrina and Salman will finally get to know one another on a reality show.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story