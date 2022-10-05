Sidharth Malhotra says Anubhav Sinha meant to launch him, but the film flopped

Sidharth Malhotra recently completed a decade in the film industry.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his tenth anniversary in the movie industry. The actor made his acting debut in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year, which also served as the acting debut for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. According to Sidharth, he originally intended to make his acting debut in a movie directed by Anubhav Sinha, not Student of the Year.

Sidharth Malhotra had a successful audition for a movie that was going to be directed by Anubhav Sinha and it was also going to introduce him to two other actors. The movie was, however, shelved. Before securing a part in his subsequent directorial effort, Student of the Year, Sidharth worked as Karan Johar’s assistant director on the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

He told Bollywood media, “The film wasn’t Fashion, but he (Anubhav Sinha) was the director who was supposed to launch me and two other actors. That was a film I auditioned for in New Delhi, and I had flown to Bombay to audition again. So a couple of rounds of audition and they said that we will train. At that time, Adlabs Studio was there, and they were pumping in money to launch actors and new talent. So it was a very great initiative. It took eight months to a year, but for various reasons, it never took off.”

