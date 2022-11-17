Aishwarya Rai invites trolls with her birthday wish for Daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Aaradhya on 11th birthday
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Aaradhya her 11th birthday. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai...
With a special social media post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter Aaradhya a happy 11th birthday. The actress shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter on social media, along with the caption: “My life, my love. I love you. My Aaradhya” The actress received internet trolling because of the photo she posted. A troll wrote, “Kissing on child’s lips is really weird.” “You don’t need attention by doing this, Aishwarya ma’am. This is a weird piece of content to gain attention, “added a second. Another Instagram user commented, “Why on lips?” There were many hateful comments mocking the actress for the photo, too many to mention here.
View Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post by clicking here
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Raavan, among other films, Abhishek and Aishwarya, wed on April 20, 2007. In 2011, the couple gave birth to their daughter Aaradhya.
Previously, the actress appeared with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.