Aishwarya Rai invites trolls with her birthday wish for Daughter

With a special social media post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter Aaradhya a happy 11th birthday. The actress shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter on social media, along with the caption: “My life, my love. I love you. My Aaradhya” The actress received internet trolling because of the photo she posted. A troll wrote, “Kissing on child’s lips is really weird.” “You don’t need attention by doing this, Aishwarya ma’am. This is a weird piece of content to gain attention, “added a second. Another Instagram user commented, “Why on lips?” There were many hateful comments mocking the actress for the photo, too many to mention here.

However, a lot of followers praised the image and defended the post with remarks like: “Just stop criticizing a mother and daughter’s relationship, people.It only takes a kiss to convey love and affection.” Another mother’s comment was as follows: “A lovely image… As a mother of a girl the same age as Aaradhya, we do a lips-to-lips kiss… And all that a mother has for her child—and what a child has for her mother—is pure love.” Another comment stated, “People that are saying sick things really need to get a life.” Another admirer chimed in, “Cutest thing I’ve seen today, aww.”

The co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Raavan, among other films, Abhishek and Aishwarya, wed on April 20, 2007. In 2011, the couple gave birth to their daughter Aaradhya.

Previously, the actress appeared with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.