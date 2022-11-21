Alia Bhatt’s selfie is radian, Fans want baby photo

Alia Bhatt is a favourite in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt is a favourite in Bollywood. She is in one of her most precious phases. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is on maternity leave at home. Paparazzi and fans miss seeing Alia leave her home. But today she shared a photo on Instagram, and we bet you can’t take your eyes off her glow.

In Alia Bhatt’s photo, she poses casually in front of the camera. Her sweater is off-white and black. She has open hair and no makeup. The Brahmastra star is holding one leg up with both arms. Alia is a true beauty with a radiant glow. Sharing this photo, Alia wrote “cosy” with a tea emoji.

Take a look

Alia Bhatt’s first post after baby

Recently, Alia shared a blurry photo of herself. She was holding an orange cup with ‘Mama’ written on it. “It me,” Alia captioned the post, followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

