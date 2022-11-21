Advertisement
Alia Bhatt's selfie is radian, Fans want baby photo

Alia Bhatt’s selfie is radian, Fans want baby photo

Articles
Alia Bhatt’s selfie is radian, Fans want baby photo

Alia Bhatt’s selfie is radian, Fans want baby photo

  • Alia Bhatt is a favourite in Bollywood.
  • The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a baby with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Alia Bhatt is a favourite in Bollywood. She is in one of her most precious phases. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is on maternity leave at home. Paparazzi and fans miss seeing Alia leave her home. But today she shared a photo on Instagram, and we bet you can’t take your eyes off her glow.

In Alia Bhatt’s photo, she poses casually in front of the camera. Her sweater is off-white and black. She has open hair and no makeup. The Brahmastra star is holding one leg up with both arms. Alia is a true beauty with a radiant glow. Sharing this photo, Alia wrote “cosy” with a tea emoji.

Take a look

 

Alia Bhatt’s first post after baby
Recently, Alia shared a blurry photo of herself. She was holding an orange cup with ‘Mama’ written on it. “It me,” Alia captioned the post, followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

