Emraan Hashmi once apologized to Aish for calling her “plastic”

  • In season four of the show, Emraan Hashmi was pictured alongside his uncle Mahesh Bhatt.
  • The “Murder” actor was quick to respond “plastic” when Karan Johar questioned him during the rapid-fire round.
  • Emraan also stated that he is a huge admirer of Aishwarya’s work and urged people not to make a big deal out of the situation.
The idea behind Karan Johar’s discussion programme, Koffee With Karan, is that celebrities engage in a lighthearted dialogue with the director, frequently making jokes and pulling faces at their peers in the process. The show has been the centre of many controversies, starting with Kareena Kapoor Khan questioning Priyanka Chopra about her “accent” to Sonam Kapoor making fun of performers who get plastic surgery. In season four of the show, Emraan Hashmi, who is renowned for his straightforward approach, was pictured alongside his uncle Mahesh Bhatt.

The “Murder” actor was quick to respond “plastic” when Karan Johar questioned him during the rapid-fire round about the first thing that springs to mind when he hears the name Aishwarya Rai.
The 43-year-old later said that the show’s style made it so that many of the things stated were made in fun and that he did not intend any of it in an interview. Emraan also stated that he is a huge admirer of Aishwarya’s work and urged people not to make a big deal out of the situation. He also expressed his sincere regret if he had offended Aishwarya.

According to reports, Aishwarya was not pleased with this and has avoided Emraan ever since, even admitting in some interviews that the worst thing anyone has ever called her is “fake and plastic.”

