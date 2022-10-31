Farah Khan has a funny reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘diet food’

On Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of his diet meals to his Instagram account.

On Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of his diet meals to his Instagram account. He misled his supporters by referring to a delicious Chinese supper as “diet food.” Farah Khan, a director and choreographer, commented on his photo along with many of her followers.

Kartik posted a selfie on Instagram while eating a diet meal. He had a bowl of noodles, a dish with sauce, and several dips. The cutlery and drinking glasses were set out on a table with the dishes. While taking a photo of himself with the food, he grinned. His night shirt was on.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota? (Who says diet food isn’t tasty)… Main (It is me).” Farah Khan wrote, “This is not looking like any diet food (laughing emoji).”

One of Kartik’s fans commented on his photo by writing, “Brother, give some here as well,” in response.” “Caption king for a reason,” a different fan remarked. “Diet food khhate waqt koi itna nice kaise dikh sakta hai?” asked a fan. (How does someone eat diet food and look so adorable?)” Many of his images received heart and laughing emojis from followers.

In Ahmedabad, he is now filming for his upcoming film, Satya Prem Ki Katha. “Aapka Pyaar (Your love),” he said in the caption of a video he posted from the scene.

Kartik last appeared with Kiara Advani and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie rose to the third-highest box office position in Bollywood for 2022. Recently, he posted the first image from his upcoming movie, Freddy, along with the caption, “ßDr. Freddy Ginwala.“ßDr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon (turtle emoji)” on the Instagram. The following film, Shehzada, will feature Kriti Sanon and him. He’s working on Aashiqui 3 as well.